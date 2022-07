Sargassum horneri is a major bloom forming species in Korea and China. It is important to find a way to utilize the huge biomass of Sargassum horneri in the region. Seaweed-derived biostimulants are primarily derived from brown algae and are known to improve terrestrial crop growth and tolerance to abiotic stresses. Neopyropia yezoensis is the most important seaweed cultured species in Korea, and research is required to increase heat resistance as a solution against climate change. In this study, various extraction methods were used to obtain Sargassum horneri extract, and it was applied to Neopyropia yezoensis to evaluate the effect on physiological activity. Metabolites of Sargassum horneri were extracted by using four different methods: boiling (SBE), soaking (SSE), autoclaving (SAE) and ethanol (SEE). The SBE, SSE and SAE derived extracts showed increased tolerance to high-temperature stress that had inhibited the growth of Neopyropia yezoensis, and show improved growth compared to the control group. The SBE and SSE extraction methods improved the content of phycobiliprotein, but also the SBE increased superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity. Based on the results of this study, the boiling extraction method appears to be the most suitable method for the extraction of plants stimulants from Sargassum horneri.

