RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – For months Parkridge has been halting the construction of a new CHI Memorial Northwest Georgia hospital, by filing an appeal to a decision made by the State of Georgia approving the new hospital’s certificate of need. Certificate of Need (CON) laws are meant for approving major health care facilities. The Georgia state policy for CON is that “health care services and facilities should be provided in a manner that avoids unnecessary duplication of services, that is cost effective, that provides quality health care services, and that is compatible with the health care needs of the various areas and populations of the state.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO