Wayne County, WV

Former West Virginia delegate sentenced for role in Jan. 6 says he might run for federal office

By Bailey Brautigan
 2 days ago
(WOWK)—A former West Virginia delegate sentenced to three months in prison for his involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said in an interview that he’s considering running for office again.

In an interview with CBS News, former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans said he might run for Congress in 2024 after he gets out of prison.

“I’m not finished in terms of fighting for what I believe in,” he told CBS. “Fighting for my constituents and getting back involved in the political arena. So, absolutely all options are on the table moving forward.”

Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June, and he will report to prison at an unspecified date and time. He will also be on supervised release after his prison sentence, and he will have to pay restitution.

Evans resigned his seat in the West Virginia Legislature on Jan. 9, 2021, just three days after the Capitol riot.

