ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Most Buzzed About True Crime Book of 2022

By Will Gilbert
WPRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY Times Bestselling Author Casey Sherman joined us to talk about...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Tony Costa
E! News

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Highlights Founder's Link to Jeffrey Epstein

Watch: How Jeffrey Epstein Was Connected to Victoria's Secret. The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues, long after his death. Hulu's upcoming investigative docu-series Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is the latest true crime show to explore Epstein's ties to billionaires, including L Brands founder Les Wexner, who was once the face of successful companies like Victoria's Secret and Hollister.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy