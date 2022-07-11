Most Buzzed About True Crime Book of 2022

"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
Boston's Financial District is playing 2000s New York City in the new Sony-Marvel film, which takes place in the "Spider-Man" universe. A Palm Pilot that uses a brand-new technology called 3G? A pay phone and a New York Daily News box on every corner? Beyoncé’s debut solo album?
For over a year, L.A. Times reporter Stacy Perman tried to find out what happened to a former child star. The search eventually surfaced buried secrets, giving the family of long-lost Lora Lee Michel answers and a sense of closure.
Watch: How Jeffrey Epstein Was Connected to Victoria's Secret. The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues, long after his death. Hulu's upcoming investigative docu-series Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is the latest true crime show to explore Epstein's ties to billionaires, including L Brands founder Les Wexner, who was once the face of successful companies like Victoria's Secret and Hollister.
