MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicycle rider died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Merrimac Township on Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual was riding west on State Hwy. 78, near Goette Road, shortly before 1 p.m. and lost control of the bicycle. It went into traffic and was struck by the vehicle, preliminary reports indicate.

MERRIMAC, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO