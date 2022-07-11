Luke Bryan Takes a Tumble on Stage

It happens from time to time and when it does it's usually caught on video. This time it was!. Luke Bryan fell on stage again during his show in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday. He was dancing and singing "That's My Kind Of Night" when he tripped on an electrical wire and fell on his backside. His tour manager rushed out to help, and Luke went along with it for a little bit and then decided to lay back and chill for a bit. He eventually got up and started dancing again.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO