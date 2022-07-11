Luke Bryan Takes a Tumble on Stage

It happens from time to time and when it does it's usually caught on video. This time it was!. Luke Bryan fell on stage again during his show in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday. He was dancing and singing "That's My Kind Of Night" when he tripped on an electrical wire and fell on his backside. His tour manager rushed out to help, and Luke went along with it for a little bit and then decided to lay back and chill for a bit. He eventually got up and started dancing again.
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A video of Fort Bragg soldiers posted to TikTok and Facebook has millions of views and counting. The video shows members of the 82nd Airborne singing an a cappella version of My Girl by the Temptations. Sgt. Kara Hall recorded the video and shared it...
Fill your cal with our Best Bets of the week—from concerts to free movies to wine tastings and more. Looking for some family fun, or maybe a romantic date night? Look no further than Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s free (!) movie night series, kicking off with The Lion King—and we aren’t lion when we say you won’t wanna miss it. downtownraleigh.org.
RALEIGH – Frank Daniels Jr. was right again. My last chat with the longtime publisher of The News & Observer came when I held his arm and escorted him from a family party to the 100-ton nuclear submarine of a vehicle he had somehow navigated there. Frank: Everything hurts...
Watch the ABC11 Local Spotlight to hear from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which serves the Triangle in three different locations. They're sharing all about their menu, nationally recognized family-friendly options, and participation in Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Firebirds Triangle Locations. Raleigh - North Hills, 4350 Lassiter North...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. UNC professor Jim Kitchen returns from deepest point on Earth. Just months after visiting space, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jim Kitchen...
Go hit the road! Tourists spent nearly $29 billion while visiting North Carolina in 2021. This includes North Carolina residents who were visiting other parts of the state. Raleigh has a lot to offer, but there is so much else to see throughout North Carolina. Yet you shouldn't fill up your gas tank just yet. You should learn about great day trips from Raleigh first.
Durham, N.C. — Longtime Durham Bulls broadcaster Ken Tanner will be laid to rest on Monday. Tanner was an in-game host for the Bulls. Baseball fans loved to hear Tanner yell "Bulls win!" during postgame interviews that were played over the stadium speakers and radio broadcast. With the Bulls,...
A little league tournament in Wilson North Carolina was impacted by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Gillette Athletic Complex around 10:30 a.m. in response to a possible shooting. Officers said thankfully no one was injured but a nearby vehicle was damaged during the incident. Footage from the scene shows players, spectators and coachers taking cover under benches and behind the dugout while shots rung out.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A restaurant founded in Winston-Salem is the first announced tenant for the new Main District expansion project at Raleigh’s North Hills. Kane Realty Corporation said the Village Tavern will take residence in a 12-story high-rise currently under construction. The restaurant is described as an...
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The TAC Titans have a new swimming pool. Monday, the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary unveiled a new 7-feet-deep, 50-meter pool. Swimmers got the chance to take the first dip after four years of planning. “This is a part of a $10 million dollar expansion....
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man won $200,000 from a $5 lottery scratch-off he bought from a convenience store. Ken Gatling bought a Double Cash Doubler ticket from Duck Thru in Hertford County and found he had won big. Gatling traveled almost two hours to collect his prize at...
The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh parks has announced a new trolley tour that explores the city’s Jewish history. The tour travels around downtown Raleigh and explores the buildings, sites and lives of those who built Raleigh’s Jewish community. The tour starts with Moses Mordecai, the first known...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A split-second decision has forever changed the life of an Alamance County barber. Sandra Lopez Alvarado stopped for snacks after a July 4 get-together and decided to pick up a lottery ticket while she was there. “I wasn’t going to buy a ticket at...
Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is celebrating his luck this week. Nouraldean Kuran won the $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought in Raleigh, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Officials said he bought the 200X The Cash ticket from...
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-based developers plan to convert a block along Hillsborough Street that holds the original Char-Grill location and a 200-year-old house, into a high-rise. But the owners of both properties said they believe the development is also in their best interests. Wilson Blount Development is looking...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening, several drivers along I-440 were forced to slow down during a downpour of rain. CBS 17 News witnessed traffic building up after 6 p.m. while driving the Weather Beast as drivers tried to maneuver around several inches of standing water. Some people who...
Comments / 1