Cornelius, NC

Weekly Agenda July 11-17: Plan your fun for the week

By Newsroom
corneliustoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are highlights of events this month in the Lake Norman region. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; just scroll down and you’ll find it. Doors open at 7 pm. Showtime is 8 pm. Tickets are $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door the...

www.corneliustoday.com

corneliustoday.com

Huntersville plans a week of fun for everyone

July 13. During the first week of August, Huntersville Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Police Department, Huntersville Fire and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to offer a full week of fun activities for all ages. It’s called “Huntersville Week of Fun – Something for Everyone.”. Here’s the...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Dirty Restaurant Tuesday: 07/12/2022

Today on Charlotte at Six Mark Garrison is joined by WBT food critic TJ Boggs to share the dirtiest restaurants in the Charlotte area, including one place with “no food knowledge” and another with roaches on the wall + what to avoid in the WBT vending machines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Kannapolis

Darrell Hinnant strolls along West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis, stopping to greet a group of moms with young children lounging in the shade. He waves to dog walkers and runners who call out, “Hey, mayor!” as they cross the street to the North Carolina Research Campus. The 350-acre facility is dedicated to investigating the effects of nutrition, lifestyle, and the environment on human health. “We never dreamed [downtown] would be this perfect,” Hinnant says, motioning to the large swings, sculptures, and fountains lining the sidewalks. The idyllic streetscape is the result of Kannapolis’s multiyear revitalization plan to bring people downtown to “discover a healthy life” — the city’s slogan, which was inspired by the research center.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
RESTAURANTS
Cornelius, NC
Lifestyle
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Government
City
Cornelius, NC
City
Denver, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
Axios Charlotte

Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer

After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […] The post Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Video: Wallaby Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

Almost every time you look out your window in our area you will find your squirrel, your rabbit and your occasional deer; but Bryan Southers spotted something that resembled a small kangaroo. He couldn’t believe his eyes. At first glance the creature actually looked like a large rabbit and...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Person
Big Show
Person
Sinatra
corneliustoday.com

Cornelius home and property sales

July 13. These recent property transactions in Cornelius were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds May 18-June 16. 5/18/22 $801,000 Sokhun Moon & Soo Yon Cheong to Alan & Brenda Rossberg, 20107 North Cove Road. 5/18/22 $620,000 Jacquelyn Vargo to Matthew & Brandy Blaha, 22201 Market St. 5/18/22...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Queen City Dance Summer Block Party July 30

Queen City Dance Studio is hosting a Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Quail Corners Shopping Center, 8538 Park Road, Charlotte. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville board approves Perth Road development plans

MOORESVILLE – Know your audience. That’s rule number one of any public speaking engagement or presentation. It can’t be said the Town of Mooresville doesn’t know its audience. That’s why municipal leaders moved its July 5 board of commissioners meeting to the Charles Mack Citizen Center rather than Town Hall, knowing full well they may have a full house wanting to hear — and comment on — development plans for more than 30 acres at the corner of N.C. 150 and Perth Road in the western outskirts of town.
MOORESVILLE, NC
#Parks Recreation#Arts And Crafts#Beer Garden#Multiple Sclerosis#Art Exhibit#Showtime#Royal Bliss Brewing Co#Royal Bliss Court#Jim Quick Coastline
Fox 46 Charlotte

Rabid fox bites man in Matthews: Police

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rabid fox bit a man in Matthews on Friday, July 8, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police responded to the 500 block of E John Street near E Charles Street for an animal bite. A fox was found and taken from...
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte Stories

New 24-Story, 415,000-Square-Foot High Rise Announced For Uptown Charlotte

Lincoln Harris, in partnership with the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, unveiled plans today for 600 South Tryon, the fourth office building at the 10-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. Construction is underway on the 24-story, 415,000-square-foot building, with completion expected in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores

Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […] The post 9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman’s Dog Dies At Local Training Facility

CHARLOTTE, NC – “It’s really really hard to accept and fathom that she’s gone,” said Courtenay Beyer. The Charlotte woman says she is devastated after the death of her dog at a local training facility. “She was a joyful creature. she added so much joy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Newton woman sews, creates in her she-shed oasis

In 2018, Jennifer Horton went to a raffle to raise money for a shelter for domestic abuse in Massachusetts. The prize was a she shed. Jennifer said to herself, “I really do need one of these.”. That was the beginning of Jennifer’s journey into the study and construction of...
NEWTON, NC
Speedway Digest

Hardee's and Legendary Race Car Driver Richard Petty Ruffle Feathers to Give People "The Bird"

Start Your Engines! Hardee’s is collaborating with one of the hottest drivers in history to spotlight one of its most popular menu offerings, the Hand-Breaded Chicken platform. This month, NASCAR Hall of Famer, seven-time NASCAR Champion, seven-time Daytona 500 winner and devoted Hardee’s fan, Richard Petty will be in his home state of North Carolina to give consumers “The Bird,” surprising restaurant goers with Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Bruno Mars Spotted In Charlotte Over The Weekend (Video)

You know you’re in the city when you’re just sipping on drinks with friends in uptown Charlotte and a bronze-colored man wearing a fedora like nobody else is causing a stir. You look and see it’s not just ‘any’ man, it’s the Grammy-award-winning Bruno Mars and his entourage.
CHARLOTTE, NC

