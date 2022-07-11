ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a 26-year-old entertainer went from sitting outside Broadway shows he couldn't afford to running a BET sitcom

By Kayla Grant
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Jordan E. Cooper. Hoshi Joell
  • Jordan E. Cooper is the showrunner for BET+'s "The Ms. Pat Show." He got the job in 2021 at age 26.
  • The role is Cooper's most prestigious to date. He arrives on set at 8 a.m. and ends his day around 9:30 p.m.
  • Cooper told Insider about his experiences as a student, in theater, and breaking into the TV industry.

