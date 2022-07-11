ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Tory MP disqualified and fined after late-night crash dressed as a woman

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3ENF_0gbdnqhA00

A Conservative MP who demolished a telegraph pole in a late-night car crash while dressed as a woman has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £2,500 after being convicted of motoring offences.

Jamie Wallis was wearing a black leather mini-skirt, high heels, a pearl necklace and make-up when he crashed his Mercedes.

The MP, who has represented Bridgend in South Wales since 2019, asked his father to pick him up in his Land Rover Discovery in the early hours of November 28 last year after fleeing the scene in Church Road, Llanblethian.

Wallis claimed he crashed after swerving to avoid hitting a cat.

The reason you hit the pole isn’t because there was a cat, you were driving without due care and attention and that resulted in you losing control and driving into that wall and telegraph pole

He said he left the scene because he felt vulnerable in women’s clothing, having been raped the last time he wore such an outfit in public.

He told the court he left the scene after he became “overwhelmed” by his post-traumatic stress disorder which led him to believe he would be “assaulted or accosted, restrained or kidnapped”.

The 38-year-old, from Crossways House, Cowbridge, was diagnosed with PTSD after being raped in his London home in the September and began suffering with night-terrors, flashbacks and anxiety.

After a trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Wallis was found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

District Judge Tan Ikram found him not guilty of driving without due care and attention.

On the day of the collision he said he had been at home wearing the clothes “he felt most comfortable in” before he took a late-night drive to his estranged wife’s house.

Wallis said he had been driving “relatively slow” when he saw the cat, because he was approaching a double bend.

“I just remember instinctively swerving,” he told the court.

During cross-examination, Carina Hughes, prosecuting, said: “You hit it with such force that the pole snapped.

“The reason you hit the pole isn’t because there was a cat, you were driving without due care and attention and that resulted in you losing control and driving into that wall and telegraph pole.”

Residents Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were socialising together at a nearby property when shortly after 1am they heard a “very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework” outside.

Mr Watson said he went into the street to investigate and saw amber flashing lights and that a Mercedes E-Class saloon had crashed into a telegraph pole.

Peering inside the car from which smoke was billowing, he saw “a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace”.

Both witnesses asked whether Wallis was OK and then told him they were calling the police, at which point the MP started walking away.

As they followed him, they saw him make two phone calls during which he told someone he was being “accosted”. He was then picked up by his father Daryl Wallis.

His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes

Hours later, Sergeant Gareth Handy went to Wallis’ family home address, which he described as a “mansion” and “absolutely colossal”, and forced entry into the property out of concern for his well-being.

Wallis was not in his own flat, where a “blonde wig” was found on the kitchen table, but instead was asleep naked in a bedroom of the main house still wearing make-up.

Pc Louie Hall said: “His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes.”

Wallis was arrested at 7.21am and the black skirt and pearl necklace, which were found next to the bed, were seized.

Giving evidence, Wallis told the court he would describe himself as transgender and had felt this way “since I was a small child”.

In March 2022, Wallis became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender. In the statement he also revealed he had been raped.

Asking about the incident, which allegedly happened in September 2021, Peter Rouch QC, defending, said: “You were subjected to penetrative rape, yes?”

Wallis replied: “Yes. It was profoundly distressing and I was traumatised.

“I became obsessed with what happened, I kept thinking about it, having nightmares and flashbacks.”

He told the court he became so scared of being attacked again, he would lay traps in his own home to act as obstacles for any intruder.

Wallis said he has not yet reported the alleged attack to the police.

“I haven’t made a formal complaint. The police have invited me to sit down and have an informal chat with them,” he added.

Wallis told the court that when he saw people approaching the car after the crash, it triggered his PTSD.

His consultant psychiatrist Dr Shubulade Smith confirmed she had diagnosed him with the psychiatric condition on November 23 – five days before the incident.

The prosecutor suggested the MP had enough time to phone the police when he was in his father’s car or after he arrived back to the safety of his own home, when analysis of his mobile showed he made a number of calls and text messages to his former partner.

Wallis replied: “If I was able to, I would have done.”

I am going to be upfront. I didn’t find the defendant credible in the evidence he gave

District Judge Tan Ikram disqualified Wallis from driving for six months and fined him £2,500.

He was also ordered to pay additional costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £190, and pay the total sum within 14 days.

District Judge Tan Ikram dismissed the first charge against Wallis as he said the Crown had not proven the MP was driving without due care and attention when he crashed.

Convicting Wallis of the other three charges, Judge Ikran said: “I am going to be upfront. I didn’t find the defendant credible in the evidence he gave.

“When I watched him give evidence it seemed to me not only was he fitting his own behaviour around the behaviour of PTSD, and his actions on the night does not suggest he was overwhelmed and acting out of fear that night.

“Having PTSD is not a defence. What the prosecution have proved to me he was able to make decisions that night – he made bad decisions.

“I am sure he was not prevented through PTSD to giving details or particulars and report the accident soon after.

“He made a decision he didn’t want to be there and made a decision to ring his father.

“Through all of that period he could have rung 999 or 101 – he didn’t. I am sure he didn’t through a conscious choice, not through being overwhelmed or acting irrationally.”

The judge calculated the fine based on Wallis’ annual salary of £82,000, working out at £1,500 a week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Wallis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Llanblethian#Crossways House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Convicted drug dealer and YouTuber, 25, who films himself racing high-performance cars, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red traffic lights on busy roads is jailed for 27 months

A YouTuber who filmed himself driving performance cars dangerously and at high speed on busy public roads has been jailed. On-line star Adeel Habib, 25, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, ran the Certi Drivers channel which has more than 68,000 subscribers. Clips showed him driving a range of expensive motors dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

911 dispatcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to dispatch ambulance to grandma, 54, who later died 'after dismissing her case as a 'waste of resources'

A 911 dispatcher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to send an ambulance to a 54 year-old grandma who died of internal bleeding hours later. Leon Price, 50, was hit with the charges by Greene County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania last week over the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 47, glassed man in face after downing bottle of wine and four gins on first night out after lockdown when she had turned to drink to battle stress of 12-hour A&E shifts

An NHS nurse who smashed her glass into a man's face after downing a bottle of wine and four gins on the first night after lockdown has been spared jail. Rebecca Prior, 47, had been on a night out with friends when she lunged at victim Charles Cocklin with a full gin glass in Canvas nightclub in Bournemouth, Dorset, last September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police get school boys to wear 'terrorist' hoods as they take them to prom

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing StreetDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and SpainPolice release Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto interview footage following guilty verdict
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy