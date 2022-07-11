ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3-year-old left in ‘dangerous’ hotel room as mom overdoses: MNPD

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a woman was hospitalized for an overdose, she was then taken into custody Monday morning for leaving her toddler alone for hours, Metro Nashville police said.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reportedly responded to a call about an overdose at the Rodeway Inn located at 837 Briley Parkway. Metro Nashville Police documents said that when crews arrived Michelle Northcutt, 36, was unresponsive, and she was transported to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital.

Michelle Northcutt (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NFD allegedly told Metro officers that Northcutt’s three-year-old daughter was walking in and out of the room at the time of their arrival. When officers spoke with Northcutt, MNPD said she admitted to snorting a white powdery substance while her daughter was present.

She reportedly thought the power was Xanax, and that her ex-girlfriend may have been in the room with her toddler, but she was unsure.

Police said because the child was “exposed to her mother overdosing and left alone in a dangerous hotel room for six hours,” Northcutt was charged with felony child neglect.

Comments / 10

whatithink
2d ago

These people need sterilized. There is no way you can properly raise a child while you’re an addict. And I could care less about their “rights” or their changing behavior.

Reply
17
Patrick Hatley
1d ago

let's find her a solution, don't put her down at every turn.Lets all pray for her.i know she didn't want this to happen.as for caring about her rights.you that said that needs prayers also

Reply(3)
5
 

WKRN News 2

