Bucked Up, a local supplement company, is the hottest new pre workout being sold all over the country! Started in the heart of Utah County, American Fork, Bucked Up helps people enjoy their workout and build up stamina. “I think people really like [that] our products actually work and our products taste really good.” said CEO and co-founder Ryan Gardner. Gardner founder and creator Bucked Up with his twin brother, Jeff nearly a decade ago.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO