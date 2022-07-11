VOTE: Who has the Best BBQ in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers are one step closer to settling an age-old question: who has the best BBQ in the Tri-Cities?

After more than 1,400 nominations, only four finalists remain. Below you can find a brief description of each of the finalists who received the most nominations, as well as a form to vote for your favorite.

You can vote once per day until the polls close at midnight on July 24. After that, News Channel 11 will have a behind-the-scenes interview with the winner to show fans just what makes them so popular.

Phil’s Dream Pit

This eatery sits squarely in the middle of the Tri-Cities and touts unique cuts cooked with hickory smoke and standout sides like baked beans and cole slaw.

Project BBQ JC

A relative newcomer to the Tri-Cities BBQ arena, Project BBQ officially moved to Johnson City in March 2022 after beginning as a food truck. Branded as a taste of Texas in Tennessee, Project BBQ uses only hardwood smoke for its meats.

Ridgewood Barbecue

Beginning in 1948, Ridgewood Barbecue has offered Proffitt family recipes to the public with a “Tennessee-style” sweet tomato sauce.

The Firehouse

Operating in Johnson City for over 40 years, The Firehouse operates out of a retired fire station and offers several regional favorites like Carolina Pulled Pork and ribs.