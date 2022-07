Following the launch of the highly successful Bronco Sport, it's easy to forget about its platform stablemate, the Ford Escape. The Bronco Sport is better looking, cheaper, and more off-road capable, making it the superior product in our opinion but the Escape still has one advantage; it's available as a hybrid. The 2022 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid was heavily delayed due to the Covid pandemic but is finally available with a 37-mile driving range and 41 mpg combined mileage estimate. But even with the handy PHEV system, Ford's compact crossover could use some help to compete with rivals like the Toyota RAV4. Luckily, a major facelift is coming.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO