Attorney, Maria Severson, discusses proposed Borrego Springs SVP placement

A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO