Attorney, Maria Severson, discusses proposed Borrego Springs SVP placement
2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected officials and residents of a rural desert community where state hospital officials have proposed housing a man classified as a sexually violent predator urged a San Diego judge Friday against authorizing...
A version of this story earlier appeared in Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association. July 12, 2022 (San Diego) -- A 10th grader, call her “CA," was viciously stabbed after school by what she and others described as a “strange guy.” The student had to undergo two serious medical procedures and a lawsuit was filed on behalf of CA, against the school district. Superior Court Judge Richard Lee granted summary judgement favoring the district. He didn’t feel CA was the school’s responsibility after school at that time of day; he believed no jury trial was warranted, and the case was dismissed but is not finished. Lee's decision was recently overturned by the state's appellate court.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out of the 12 SVP’s placed in San Diego County, 8 of them are placed in East County San Diego, and there are 3 more being contemplated. California Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel is against the release of any sexually violent predators, but emphasized the problem with placing them directly in family neighborhoods like Borrego Springs. Voepel said is is “completely unacceptable.”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement agencies are being welcomed back to the San Diego Pride Parade. Safety concerns at large gatherings like this weekend’s Pride Parade in the wake of national shootings are in the heads of everyone who will be attending.
After more than a decade of waiting for a change to work the city of San Diego says was unpermitted, Tom Sparrow is taking a La Jolla Mesa neighbor to court, looking to get the work removed or retroactively permitted. The issue dates to 2009, when the city first cited...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 50 city employees, including up to 20 San Diego Police Officers are facing termination for failing to comply with the city’s COVID testing requirement. In response to the notices of termination the San Diego Police Officers Association say the firing of 20...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities are investigating the death of a person pulled from Sunset Cliffs Wednesday. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., when lifeguards responded to reports of a body found in the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Fox 5 reported. A San Diego County medical examiner...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista resident wants the city to back out of the settlement it entered into with trash hauler Republic Services over the month-long trash worker strike that put the brakes on trash collection citywide. Chula Vista resident Russ Hall says the city council and...
SAN DIEGO — Shootings in the city of San Diego that did not result in deaths have increased since 2020, the vast majority of which go without arrests. Data obtained by CBS 8 shows that non-fatal shootings in San Diego spiked in 2021 compared to the year prior. That data shows police responded to 236 reports of shootings that did not result in death in 2020. That number increased slightly to 250 last year.
On June 25, Steve Sedio noticed a fire blazing in Carlsbad about 30 miles west of his Valley Center home. "An arsonist started the brush fire in Carlsbad," he told me on July 9. The thing is, he didn't see the smoke billowing from his vantage point, nor smelled it,...
To the relief of many San Diego renters, the red-hot housing market has begun to show signs of cooling over the last month. Median one-bedroom rent in San Diego was $2,320 for the month of June, according to online rental platform Zumper.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Concerns are piling up in some San Diego neighborhoods, as residents report delays in trash collection. In North Park, in an alley between Iowa St. and Illinois St. south of Meade Avenue, frustrations are mounting. “It’s disgusting, filthy, unhealthy, and problematic in terms of attracting rats...
The San Diego County Fire Protection District broke ground Tuesday on Fire Station 38 in East Otay Mesa. Once built, the station will serve a rapidly developing area which includes warehouses, transport businesses, two power plants and a battery facility. Crews housed there will also respond to calls on expanding roads and highways in the area carrying traffic crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
SAN DIEG, Calif. (FOX26) — 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine is now out of the California drug pipeline. The U.S. Attorney's Office says it's one of the largest drug busts ever in San Diego. Law enforcement says they followed a commercial truck that crossed into the U.S. on Thursday and...
Harbison Fire Details as of 8:30 p.m. Latest from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters have contained a grass fire, dubbed the Harbison Fire, that sparked Tuesday close to homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County. The fire was reported at around 4:45 p.m. along Harbison Canyon Road...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Just a few dozen more COVID hospitalizations in San Diego’s 7-day rolling average would push the county into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community transmission category. Under federal guidelines, the new threshold would trigger recommendations for universal indoor masking. A...
Cannabis is booming in Vista. Its 11 retail dispensaries have a corner on North County’s legal weed market, serving consumers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Escondido, and Fallbrook. Since August of 2021, they haven't needed a doctor's note. Vista officials report its hometown dispensaries cause little crime, and bring in a half-million dollars each month in taxes.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the Midterm Elections just a few months away eyes are focused on the Chula Vista Mayoral Race. Ammar Campa-Najjar, Candidate for the Chula Vista Mayoral Race, says that if he is elected he will focus on creating jobs, industries, and job opportunities. Campa-Najjar joined...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another huge setback for a much anticipated redevelopment project in downtown San Diego. “The Old California Theatre Building” is up for sale once again. The current owner decided to sell the property instead of develop it, so the future of that area is up...
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ensures there is no public threat after reports of a man posing as a deputy the week of June 30 in Encinitas have since been determined to be false. A mother of a teenage girl reported a possible law enforcement...
