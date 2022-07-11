ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Attorney, Maria Severson, discusses proposed Borrego Springs SVP placement

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected officials and residents of a rural desert community where state hospital officials have proposed housing a man classified as a sexually violent predator urged a San Diego judge Friday against authorizing...

www.kusi.com


Community Policy