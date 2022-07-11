ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Warning over net zero goal as Tory leadership hopefuls line up

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOQ0n_0gbdmw1j00

The Conservatives have “two weeks to save net zero” as candidates vie for the party leadership, the chair of the Conservative Net Zero Support Group has warned.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore has called on leadership candidates to commit to meeting the target of reaching net zero by 2050 and set out their plans for the environment as they make their pitches to MPs and members.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Skidmore said: “We have yet to hear from any candidate in this leadership race their clear position not only on supporting net zero but also how they intend to prioritise climate, nature and the environment.

“At a time of a cost-of-gas crisis and global food insecurity, and a time when the UK is about to face record heatwaves, it’s absolutely vital that every candidate in this leadership race sets out their stall on how they would protect net zero.”

He added: “As far as I’m concerned, the future progress on climate change hangs in the balance. We have two weeks to save net zero.”

The former energy minister said he was considering withholding his vote in the leadership election until he had heard commitments from the candidates on net zero, adding he would encourage others to do the same.

The net zero target requires cutting climate pollution as much as possible and using measures such as woodland creation to mop up what remains, to achieve a 100% cut in greenhouse gases overall by 2050.

It was brought into law under Theresa May’s government in June 2019 to end the UK’s contribution to global warming, following advice from the independent Climate Change Committee to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWuyX_0gbdmw1j00
Chris Skidmore said the leadership race offered ‘two weeks to save net zero’ (David Mirzoeff/PA) (PA Archive)

Less than six months later, the Conservatives under Boris Johnson ran on a manifesto in the general election to deliver on the target, which backers say will generate jobs and growth and reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels – helping ease the cost-of-living crisis.

But some Tory MPs and peers have seized on the cost-of-living crisis as a reason to slow down or ditch net zero action and efforts to restore nature through transforming agricultural subsidies.

So far, only Sajid Javid has formally committed to keep the target while two candidates, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman, have argued the UK should row back from that commitment, sparking concern from environmentalists that other leadership candidates could ditch net zero.

In response, Mr Skidmore and members of the Conservative Environment Network have written to all leadership candidates on Monday calling on them to back net zero.

In its letter, the group said: “The world is facing, as a whole, global challenges over energy and food insecurity. Tackling the causes of these crises means recognising not only the cost-of-gas crisis, but the crisis that is encircling our natural environment and global climate.

“Our sources of food production are now being severely affected by climate change while the rising price of fossil fuels is exclusively responsible for the doubling of the price in energy bills.”

The group also pointed to recent polling that suggests climate change was the second most important issue to voters in Red Wall seats while abandoning net zero could cost the Conservatives 1.3 million votes.

Continued leadership on the environment is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK's place in the world

They added: “We are calling on all candidates in this leadership race to recognise the importance of maintaining the Conservative Party’s leadership, both nationally and internationally, on nature, the environment, tackling climate change and energy and food security.

“The Conservative Party has had a proud record as the party of nature. It has been in our DNA to conserve, to protect, and to leave our environment in a better place for future generations.”

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said protecting the environment was popular with the public, united the Conservative party’s broad electoral coalition and underpinned private investment in green industries which was helping revitalise the UK’s industrial heartlands.

“With a cost-of-living crisis and a war in Europe that is stoking food and energy insecurity, it is imperative that the next prime minister pursues policies that meet these challenges at the same time as protecting the environment.

“Continued leadership on the environment is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK’s place in the world,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Johnson Government tables confidence motion in itself after blocking Labour bid

Boris Johnson’s caretaker administration is tabling a motion of confidence in itself after refusing a Labour call for a showdown on the Prime Minister’s future. Labour claimed the Government had only proposed its alternative motion because it feared losing the vote on the wording proposed by Sir Keir Starmer, which would have tested if MPs still had confidence in Mr Johnson and his administration.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Skidmore
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Tory leadership contest descends into 'dirty tricks': Penny Mordaunt's supporters 'hijack' Nadhim Zahawi's slogan to direct to her OWN website amid claims that Rishi is using 'dark arts' and lending Hunt votes

The Tory leadership contest today descended into angry accusations of 'dirty tricks' and 'dark arts' - with supporters of one candidate even revealed to have 'hijacked' a rival's campaign slogan. Tempers have flared between competing camps ahead of this afternoon's first round of voting among Conservative MPs. There are eight...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Election#Food Security#Conservative Party#Natural Environment#Uk#Tory#Conservatives
newschain

Key dates in the Conservative leadership contest

Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced on September 5 after Tory MPs commenced the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak topped the ballot, followed by trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also secured enough votes to progress to the final six candidates.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: I would be the Tory leader Labour fear the most

Leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has told Conservative MPs fearful of losing their seats under Boris Johnson that she is the candidate “Labour fear the most”. One of the frontrunners to enter No 10, the trade minister warned other Tory leadership hopefuls on Wednesday that they are right to perceive her as a “threat to their campaign”.
ELECTIONS
newschain

No 10 denies running ‘stop Sunak’ smear campaign as Johnson allies attack

Downing Street has denied running an anti-Rishi Sunak smear campaign as Boris Johnson’s allies singled out the former chancellor for criticism in an increasingly bitter leadership contest. The caretaker Prime Minister’s press secretary insisted on Wednesday that Mr Johnson is “staying neutral” despite his remaining loyalists throwing their support...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

Public still ‘unfamiliar’ with most Tory leadership candidates – poll

Rishi Sunak remains the most popular potential Tory leader among the public, but most other candidates lack “name recognition”, a poll has found. Some 37% of the public told pollster Ipsos that the former chancellor would do a good job as prime minister, making him the only leadership candidate with a higher rating than Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on 33%.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs. Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
WORLD
BBC

I'm not backing any Tory leadership contender, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has refused to endorse any of the candidates running to replace him as Tory leader and PM. Speaking for the first time since he announced last week that he was quitting, he said his successor should continue his own "great agenda". Eleven candidates have come forward so far,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is backing who? Eight candidates in leadership race as Javid pulls out

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 7pm on Tuesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 160 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Who is still in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up. Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the first round of voting. – Rishi Sunak. Age: 42. Ministerial experience: Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy