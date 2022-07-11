ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police arrest man, accused of attempting to withdraw money from bank with forged license

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — North Greenbush Police say they have arrested a homeless man, accused of attempting to steal money from a bank with a forged license. Police say 48-year-old James Chandler was arrested, charged with two counts of attempted grand larceny,...

cbs6albany.com

