Splendora, TX

Police: Man arrested in Splendora had 7 catalytic converters stolen from Lufkin area

By Christian Terry
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPLENDORA, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Splendora said one man was arrested after a traffic stop yielded illegal narcotics along with catalytic converters police said were stolen...

www.ktre.com

kingwood.com

Splendora PD traffic stop leads to multiple felony arrest 7/12/2

Splendora PD traffic stop leads to multiple felony arrest 7/12/22. Splendora Police conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During a roadside investigation, the officer conducted a Probable Cause search and located the following:. - 960 Grams of eatable THC that is marketed to look like kids...
SPLENDORA, TX
kjas.com

Stolen travel trailer recovered in Sabine County

Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Monday that a travel trailer recently stolen from Troy Shanks here in Jasper was found over the weekend in nearby Sabine County. Police had been looking for the 40-foot-long 5th wheel RV since July 6th after it had been discovered stolen from a location on County Road 260, commonly known as Old Highway 8 North.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
