Ridge Manor, FL

Ridge Manor business owner concerned about ongoing road projects

By Tim Wronka
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGE MANOR, Fla. — A busy Hernando County intersection will have a big closure over the next 10 days. Olancha Road is closing north of State Road 50 and U.S. 98 in Ridge Manor for 10 days. Salon owner concerned about traffic's impact on her business. Olancha Road...

www.baynews9.com

