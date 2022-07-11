ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston prepares for possible power grid disruptions as ERCOT issues warning amid dangerous heat

By Jay R. Jordan
 2 days ago
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked grid users to conserve electricity during Monday's hottest...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Extreme Weather Blamed for Strawberry Shortage

Strawberries are a summer classic but now may be a little harder to find in Texas. The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office is reporting that after freezing temps this past winter and the extreme heat we are currently experiencing, many farmers are having a hard time growing the berries. "The...
TEXAS STATE
wrtv.com

Blackouts in Texas possible again as heatwave drives up power demand

A Texas heat wave is sparking concerns that the state’s power grid could crumble again. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place in Texas as temperatures were expected to reach at high as 110 degrees on Monday. In Austin, the temperature was expected to come close to the all-time July record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
spacecityweather.com

After hottest June on record, Houston is also on pace to set a July heat record

Good morning. The story of the summer so far remains one of heat, and while we’re going to take a step back in temperatures for a few days, the reprieve may be relatively brief. In case you’re wondering, Houston now has an average temperature of 88.5 degrees for the month of July, which would break the existing record of 87.5 degrees (set in 1980) by a full degree. June, already, was the city’s warmest month on record. I’d like to say this summer sucks, but the opposite is actually true in regard to the pressure pattern driving this heat.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said There is No Power Issue in Texas

In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Sylvester Turner
fox26houston.com

Over 12K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Over 12,000 customers are without power in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, 12,586 customers are without power, as of 7:25 p.m. It's unclear if afternoon thunderstorms that rolled across the southwestern parts of Harris County could be to blame. For the latest on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
#Power Grid#Electric Power#Houston Police Department#Power Generators#Ercot#Texans
KHOU

Why is 7/13 an unofficial holiday in Houston?

HOUSTON — July 13th, also known as 713 Day, is a day to celebrate all things H-Town. The day is named after the city’s oldest area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston’s only area code until 1996.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sweating your utility bills? New assistance available

HOUSTON - The only thing hotter than the temperatures outside are the utility bills that come with them. Sky-high electric, gas, and water bills are making people sweat. But there are state and local energy assistance available to help you stay safe and cool. "I don’t really want to look...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Click2Houston.com

Power outages reported across the Houston area following excessive heat warning

HOUSTON – Thousands of residents across the Houston area are experiencing power outages as temperatures remained in the 100s Sunday night. According to CenterPoint Energy, near 31,859 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m. An immediate answer as to why so many people were without power remains unknown, however,...
ENVIRONMENT
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the record-breaking temperatures, we saw this past weekend, some people are expecting record breaking utility bills, but a new Texas program hopes to relieve some of those pressures. The Texas department of housing and community affairs rolled out the Texas utility help program late last...
TEXAS STATE
Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

