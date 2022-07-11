ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Gerda Rubinstein obituary

By Caroline Mayow
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Gerda Rubinstein, right, during a class. A number of her students went on to professional careers in sculpture

For many years the sculptor Gerda Rubinstein gave “open studio” classes in Lewisham and Greenwich, south London. Working alongside her students, often with a life model, she inspired local people of all ages, experience and abilities. Not only a joy to take part in, they resulted in enduring friendships, and provided a very profound learning experience. A number of her students went on to professional careers in sculpture.

Gerda’s teaching and her mastery of techniques importantly helped to pass on the traditional methods of mould-making and casting, which some of us are still using today. Her high-relief work The Picnic can be seen on the side wall of the heritage building that forms part of Tesco’s Lewisham store. Go and see it before the proposed redevelopment jeopardises its future.

