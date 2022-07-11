See inside this award-winning tiny house that used to be a tractor shed

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
A sales executive who suffered agonising injuries while trying to help delivery men carry a new hot tub into the garden of his £500,000 house is now suing their firm for £200,000. Darren Berryman, 49, had both biceps ripped from his arm bones while trying to help delivery...
Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old Scottish boy who drowned in a swimming pool during a holiday in Mauritius. Ozair Ali, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was rushed to Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital in the Flacq region by emergency services following the incident at the Lux Hotel in Belle Mare.
An urban explorer has ventured into an 'abandoned' £6 million Grade I-listed mansion that was once the childhood home of Jacob Rees-Mogg - and, eerily, still had its 'lights on' with 'poured glasses' waiting at the bar. Daniel Sims, from Huddersfield, explored and shared footage of the empty 20-bedroom,...
A 12-acre U.K. country estate with 15 bedrooms has hit the market for £3.75 million. A 12-acre U.K. country estate with 15 bedrooms has hit the market for £3.75 million (US$4.46 million). Known as Ashley Hall, the red-brick residence is in the village of Thornton, near the seaside...
Comments / 0