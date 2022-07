Paris, TX- The warm summer months are upon us! As you prepare for the parks, ball games, cookouts, and other outdoor activities, thieves are preparing for you to make a mistake by leaving your vehicle unlocked. There has been a recent spike in the burglary of motor vehicles in the Paris area and Lamar County. These burglaries occur late at night or early in the morning when most of the public is asleep. The burglars are targeting vehicles left unlocked and taking anything of value. More important, they are getting access to firearms left in cars. The Paris Police Department and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force encourage you to make sure you lock your vehicles and remove valuables.

