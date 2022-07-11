DC man charged with killing 16-year-old boy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a double shooting that left a 33 year-old man shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 11:53 am, members...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police detectives arrested the man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Northeast area of the District earlier this month. Alphonso Oliver, 33, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said. D.C. police were...
A Mississippi man is under arrest after he reportedly shot at a vehicle, causing the driver to leave roadway and crash. Keandre Harris, 21 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to a...
SILVER SPRING, Md. — An 18-year-old arrested for a string of burglaries of fast food restaurants in Silver Spring, Maryland, may be responsible for burglarizing other businesses in the area, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Detectives with MCPD arrested 18-year-old Curtis Gipson of Suitland, Maryland, for...
Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when an OmniRide bus collided with a vehicle in Prince William County, Virginia. The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission said in a statement that a car pulled out onto Potomac Mills Road around 12:30 p.m. from a hotel parking lot just before the road changes names to Town Center Road.
NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
Police in Maryland are offering a $10,000 reward in the hunt for the suspect behind a “grandparent scam” that has targeted at least three senior citizens. The incidents — in which victims are told their family members are in jail and that they need to hand over money to secure their release — unfolded between May 31 and June 3 outside of Washington, D.C., according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
DETROIT – A Massachusetts man was sentenced yesterday to 128 months’ imprisonment on a charge of attempted kidnapping, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Damon Burke, 49, of Vineyard Haven, admitted in his plea agreement that on March 23, 2021, he had attempted to kidnap the victim—an ex-girlfriend from approximately 20 years ago with whom he had no recent contact. Burke had previously stalked the victim and restrained her in a vehicle without her consent after their relationship ended. That episode led to a conviction on state charges of criminal possession of a firearm in New York in 2002. In March 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the victim. After driving from Massachusetts to Michigan, Burke assaulted the woman’s housemate and tried to steal a key to the victim’s home. Burke then attempted to go to the victim’s home. Police later stopped Burke near that location. In his car, Burke had a note to the victim, a stun gun, and a variety of kidnapping tools, including zip ties, handcuffs, smoke grenades, and other items.
A Silver Spring woman is one of eight people facing federal charges for submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the Maryland Department of Labor and California Department of Labor to receive COVID-19 dollars. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the defendants with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a Southeastern Kansas man who ran from a traffic stop after he crashed his car just after midnight. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials are on the hunt for Richard Edward Allen who was last seen near Neal after he attempted to speed away from a traffic stop.
Police are investigating an alleged baseball bat assault in Lakewood. The assault occurred sometime this morning in Woodlake Manor, police say. According to initial reports, the victim was beaten by multiple suspects, and severely injured. He was hospitalized. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
A 38-year-old suspected Maryland arsonist was in custody after setting a fire in a Wicomico County home amid a domestic dispute with multiple children inside the home, state officials announced. Anthony McNeese is facing a host of charges for allegedly setting the fire inside a Bethel Street home in Salisbury...
The D.C. region is picking up the pieces after thunderstorms brought destructive wind gusts Tuesday evening, downing trees, severing power lines and leaving tens of thousands in the dark through the overnight hours into Wednesday. In Leesburg, Virginia, gusts clocked in at over 60 mph. Quarter-size hail was reported in...
A STORM has caused major damage in parts of Maryland, including a home that reportedly split in two during a thunderstorm warning. The city of College Park has issued a statement on Twitter, sharing that there is "major damage," while Pepco has reported more than 45,000 customers in the Maryland and Washington DC areas without power as of 9.30pm.
The D.C. region has seen a rash of crimes against United States Postal Service letter carriers in recent weeks. "It's one thing to attack a box. It's another thing to attack the person who carries the mail. So, this has become endemic, and we've got to get hold of it," said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
A Washington caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged mistakenly gave a deadly dosage of cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson, who later died. Aseged worked at...
Actors are being sought for a true crime recreation show being filmed in the DMV area. Produced by Wide Net Productions, the show shoots one or two days, likely July 11 to 13 across Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. The gig pays $250 a day. Actors will be used for...
