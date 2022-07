MOUNT GRAHAM – First responders rescued a woman and recovered her vehicle Saturday after she rolled off a cliff in a switchback area of Highway 366 on Mount Graham. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the female driver rolled her vehicle off a cliff in the area of mile marker 124. An Arizona Department of Transportation Trooper assisted the Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 4:10 p.m. after receiving a call from another reporting party.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO