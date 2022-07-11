ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mapache’s Sunlit Sounds

By Blake Peterson
southsoundmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMapache, the California folk-rock duo consisting of high-school friends Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch, makes the kind of music that evokes leisurely, balmy summer evenings on the beach, where time slows to an unbothered stroll and the crashes of waves adopt a kind of pendulum’s lilt. Since discovering the band last...

www.southsoundmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tegan and Sara Honor Coldplay With a Long Walk on a Cold Beach in New ‘Yellow’ Video

Tegan and Sara hit the beach and bust out their best sad Chris Martin impressions in the video for their new song, “Yellow.”. Directed by Mark Myers, the video pays homage to Coldplay’s own clip for their 2000 hit, “Yellow,” with Tegan and Sara — just like Martin — walking down an empty beach on a gray, drizzly day as they sing their song. Tegan and Sara’s “Yellow” is a dreamy pop tune that balances bits of bubblegum with heart-on-sleeve sincerity: “This bruise ain’t black it’s yellow,” goes the chorus “My sweet heart breaks, so be careful/But this paint ain’t red, now it’s a yellow/My sweet heart sings out like a devil.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Medicine Singers

During the Eastern Medicine Singers’ appearance at South by Southwest in 2017, Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson kept noticing someone watching in the distance. That fan turned out to be Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat, known for his work in the frenzied garage rock band Monotonix. Gat wanted to know if the Medicine Singers would perform with him during the festival, and the East Algonquin powwow group agreed. That spark initiated a full-length collaboration on Medicine Singers, their debut studio album, which extends their communal spirit to a varied group of collaborators. Among them are trumpeter jaimie branch, DNA’s Ikue Mori, and Swans members Thor Harris and Christopher Pravdica, along with Minneapolis indie rock staple Ryan Olson (Gayngs, Poliça) and new age legend Laraaji.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cass Mccombs
Person
George Harrison
SFGate

Tommy Morgan, Harmonica Soloist for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Roots’ and Hundreds More Film and TV Scores, Dies at 89

Tommy Morgan, a harmonica soloist who contributed to hundreds of movies and TV shows including “Roots” and “Dances With Wolves,” died June 23. He was 89. Morgan played on film soundtracks and record dates going back to the early 1950s. His estimated 7,000 recording sessions, according to statistics on his website, suggest that more people have heard his harmonica work than that of any other player of the instrument.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Flying Burrito Brothers#The Everly Brothers#Roscoe S Dream#Liberty Street
The Independent

The Beatles albums ranked in order of greatness

On 26 September 1969, the last album recorded by The Beatles was released. More than five decades after the Fab Four split, the world is still fascinated by the music of the greatest pop group ever. During their lifetime, The Beatles released a dozen studio albums – I don’t include 1967’s Magical Mystery Tour as it was originally only released as a double EP in the UK, and was only bulked up for subsequent re-releases with various singles and non-album tracks much later. Almost all Beatles albums are great in their own way and I’m sure we all have our...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘I was on the high of highs, and suddenly it was over’: Linda Hoover on her great lost LP with Steely Dan

Few wannabe pop stars release their debut album at the age of 71, especially one that was recorded more than half a century earlier. But Linda Hoover’s I Mean to Shine is no ordinary album. Not only does the backing group feature three future members of Steely Dan – Donald Fagen, Walter Becker and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter – it also includes five Becker-Fagen songs, all of them little-known and one of them never previously heard. This historic pop artefact has gathered dust for 52 years after her label boss withheld the release. “I was not emotionally prepared when I was told the album was being shelved, and I felt like it was my fault,” says Hoover today. “I knew nothing about the music business, or any business for that matter. I was rolling along on the high of highs and suddenly it was over.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

C. Ross Turns A Headful Of ‘Hazy Ideas’ Into A Psych-Folk Dreamscape In New ‘Skull Creator’ Album

A passed-around quote goes, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” Not wanting to wait any more time, singer/guitarist Chad Ross adopts the C.ROSS identity for Skull Creator, an album that grows into an expanding forest of sound and ideas. Over the project’s eight songs, the psych-rock stalwart and garage rock legend creates a dreamy landscape that leaves the listener feeling more centered in their place in this grand, endless universe.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Unforgettable Ringo Starr Moments

Playing the drums with much more “feel” than technical prowess, Ringo Starr paved a way for a new kind of drummer, creating a sound that continues to inspire even today. Taking over percussion duties from Pete Best, once Starr joined the Beatles the group was firmly set on their path to becoming one of the most iconic groups ever.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy