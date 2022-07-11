ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases fall 29.3%; Indiana cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago
Indiana reported 11,173 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 11,010 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Wayne County reported 135 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 191 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,767 cases and 340 deaths.

Preble County reported 72 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 70 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,876 cases and 200 deaths.

Union County reported 11 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,087 cases and 22 deaths.

Randolph County reported 39 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 19 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,072 cases and 148 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gibson County with 318 cases per 100,000 per week; Vanderburgh County with 301; and Knox County with 279. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,461 cases; Lake County, with 783 cases; and Allen County, with 647. Weekly case counts rose in 54 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allen, St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 36 counties, with the best declines in Clark County, with 272 cases from 423 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 135 cases from 191; and in Hamilton County, with 509 cases from 562.

In Indiana, 66 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 27 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,787,059 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,948 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,192
  • The week before that: 1,066
  • Four weeks ago: 905

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 69,400
  • The week before that: 63,341
  • Four weeks ago: 57,327

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

