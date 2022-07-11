ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Community comes out for Bans Off Our Bodies rally

By Jackson Gillette
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Hundreds of people...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 1

 

newschannel20.com

Helping the Homeless founder honored with her own day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The founder of Helping the Homeless in Springfield, Julie Benson, was recognized on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder both released proclamations declaring Sunday Julie Benson Day. Benson provides a variety of services and helps the homeless population in Springfield. She also...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield teens get a helping hand, empowerment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the first night of this year's Teen Empowerment Zone. This is the second year the Springfield Park District and City of Springfield hosted the event. The goal of this project is to build a better community by providing on-the-job training, life skills, leadership...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Mural honors 1st African American sheriff in Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new mural celebrating the state's first African American sheriff elected in the state of Illinois. Roger Walker Junior was elected Macon County Sheriff in 1998. He also served as director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and on the state prisoner review board...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Funding to help Sangamon County inmates with drug addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Jail is getting funding to help inmates who are dealing with drug addiction. On Tuesday, the county board approved $50,000 to buy medication to help inmates who are dealing with drug addictions. Officials say substance abuse is one of the main reasons...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Springfield, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Lincoln Park Advocates on Byers & Co

July 12, 2022 – Decatur residents Phil Clary and Jacob Jenkins joined Byers & Co as part of the Lincoln Park Advocates to talk about their concerns about building a new school in Lincoln Park. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Little libraries burned to ground across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON – A recent uptick in book boxes being set on fire have spread throughout the Twin City area. Little libraries throughout Bloomington-Normal have recently been set ablaze and burned to the ground. A victim of burned little libraries throughout Bloomington, Bob Williams, doesn’t understand the recent hate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Local animal shelters in need of supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Local animal shelters say supplies are running low and with the increase of stray pets. Now, they are looking even more to the community for help. Animal Shelters say more resources are needed as more animals are brought in. "It’s costly, it costs a lot...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Protest
newschannel20.com

Professional golfers help young Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some kids got to perfect their golf swing on Monday with the help of professional golfers. About 100 kids from Springfield were given a free golf lesson Monday at Fietshans Elementary School. The golfers are in town for the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Chatham Police take 1st place in safety challenge

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Chatham Police Department has reason to celebrate this week. The department took first place in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge. We're told the safety challenge is a template for law enforcement agencies to identify traffic issues, plan strategies, reduce social harm and improve the quality of life in their communities.
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

I-72 closed until Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon to allow IDOT crews to repair a large pothole. State troopers said the pothole opened on a bridge near Wabash Avenue on Sunday, exposing rebar on the bridge deck....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield FD responds to early-morning garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a garage fire early Monday morning on Peoria Road. Fire officials said the department was called in to a garage fire near an unattached house at 3 a.m. The garage was destroyed, but the house was only minorly damaged.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Advocacy
Advocacy
Society
Society
Protests
Protests
newschannel20.com

More than $45,000 returned to American Cancer Society

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than $45,000 in unclaimed property was returned to the American Cancer Society after five years of waiting. Diane Koszyk, 78, of Elmwood Park, selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts. She died in 2017 and the funds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield garage total loss after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A garage in Springfield is a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning. The Springfield Fire Department was called at approximately 2:38 a.m. to a detached garage in the 3900 block of Peoria Road. The nearby home was evacuated and crews were able to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Concerns rise as carp disease floods Lake Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is advising the public of a carp disease at Lake Bloomington. After numerous messages from the Lake Bloomington Community, it’s reported that there is a large number of dead fish at the lake. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has noted the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Central A&M student killed, 3 seriously injured in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A 16-year-old boy from Assumption has died and three other Assumption teens were rushed to the hospital following a Tuesday morning crash on US 51. The four teens were in a Kia Optima that was stopped at the stop sign eastbound on Leafland Street...
ASSUMPTION, IL
newschannel20.com

New pollinator garden helping monarch butterflies thrive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power's Land & Water Resources Department has established a new pollinator garden. The pollinator garden acts as one of the many Monarch waystations around Lake Springfield. Planting milkweed is one of several ways to help pollinators as it provides monarchs with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

HSHS St. Mary's announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash in Bloomington sends man to the hospital

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash earlier Sunday afternoon. The Bloomington Fire Department says around 2:15 p.m. near the U-Haul located off Veterans Parkway. The man was trapped in a drainage ditch and required assistance to be removed from the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Crop dusting plane crashes into Decatur Airport fence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur airport manager, Tim Wright confirms a crop dusting plane crashed at the Decatur airport Monday morning. According to Wright the plane took off from the airport a little after 7 a.m. when an issue with the airplane caused it crashed into a fence on the airport's property.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

