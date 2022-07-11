Community comes out for Bans Off Our Bodies rally

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO