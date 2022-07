Elizabeth Warren said the administration should "continue to explore every available option to protect access to abortion care." What's happening: Even as they thank President Joe Biden for signing an important "first step" in protecting abortion access, progressives are demanding the administration keep looking for other ways to shore up those rights through executive action. And they want Congress to act as well, though we've written ad nauseam about how the filibuster is the real trouble there.

