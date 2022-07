Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Monday that a travel trailer recently stolen from Troy Shanks here in Jasper was found over the weekend in nearby Sabine County. Police had been looking for the 40-foot-long 5th wheel RV since July 6th after it had been discovered stolen from a location on County Road 260, commonly known as Old Highway 8 North.

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO