7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

By Jordan Rosenfeld
 2 days ago
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.

We looked at the average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, as sourced from ApartmentList, the cost-of-living index for each listed city per Sperling’s Best, and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older on a monthly basis.

All places on this list have a livability score of 65 or above, sourced from AreaVibes. Let’s take a look at the best Midwest cities to live on just a Social Security check.

Retire Comfortably

7. Dearborn, Michigan

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $850.40
  • Livability score: 75

Home of the Ford Motor Company, 16% of the population is 65 or older in Dearborn, and cost-consciousness is important. Here, monthly expenditures are just over $1,600 per month.

6. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $790.80
  • Livability score: 68

In Cincinnati, living a good life in a big city known for its sports, culture and dining is pretty affordable. Groceries average about $402 per month, and healthcare under $370 per month. A pretty great deal for such a big deal of a city.

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $837
  • Livability score: 75

Fort Wayne, the second largest city in Indiana, has a lot to offer at affordable prices. Three rivers run through the city, with a host of riverfront activities and nightlife. And you won’t break the bank living here either. Your total monthly expenditures will average less than $1,558 per month.

4. Fargo, North Dakota

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $764.60
  • Livability score: 77

Fargo may be famous for its movie and film appearances, but the real town is also a great affordable place to live. Here, 12% of the population is 65 and older, and monthly expenditures are less than $1,545 on average.

3. Jeffersonville, Indiana

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $792.60
  • Livability score: 74

Jeffersonville is another Midwestern town where your Social Security benefits can go a long way. Monthly grocery cost is under $387 and monthly healthcare cost is less than $360 per month.

2. St. Cloud, Minnesota

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $771.80
  • Livability score: 66

In St. Cloud, 15% of the population is aged 65 or older, probably because it’s a great town to stretch your Social Security benefits. Average monthly expenses here are just a wee bit over $1,500 per month.

1. Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent: $664.80
  • Livability score: 74

The best Midwest place to live on just your Social Security benefits is Grand Forks, North Dakota, where 14% of the population are aged 65 or older. Here, you’ll spend about $410 per month on groceries, about $416 per month on healthcare, but less than $1,500 overall on monthly expenditures.

Note: All data was collected on and up to date as of June 27, 2022.

Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
Joel Eisenberg

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
