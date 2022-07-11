ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Summer Eats, Which Offers Free Lunch to Children, Is Now Open

By Josephine Nesbit
 2 days ago
On July 8, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — and the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice — announced that 155 Boston Summer Eats Program meal sites have opened and are running throughout the summer. Youth aged 18 and younger can enjoy breakfast, lunch and snacks in the Boston area at no cost. Since 2017, the purpose of the program has been to expand access to free, healthy meals for children and teens in Boston.

“Boston’s Summer Eats program and our Farmer’s Market coupon program supports a food systems approach to provide residents with nutritious foods that also support our local economy and the health of our planet,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to get out to some of our Summer Eats and Farmers Market sites and encourage residents to visit them as well.”

To access free meals, find sites listed here or find locations across the state by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304. The hours of operation vary by site and no ID or registration is required.

The Boston mayor’s office says that households can also take advantage of the Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) program this summer. All Boston students are eligible for P-EBT, including infants and children up to 5 years old whose families receive SNAP benefits.

Students K-12 will receive $391 in P-EBT benefits in two payments of $195.50 this summer. Payments are issued on July 3 and August 3. If you did not receive a payment on July 3, then your payment will go out on July 11. Families who receive SNAP and P-EBT for children ages 6 and under will also receive two summer P-EBT payments of $195.50 for the summer on July 25 and August 25.

Affordable food options are also available at local farmers markets from June until October.

