Kimman drives in three runs in Brewers 6-2 victory over Billygoats

The Pierz Brewers took down the Buckman Billygoats, in Victory League action, at home 6-2, Friday, July 8. The Brewers wasted no time scoring, as they scored four in the first inning. They kept that lead and never let go as they collected their seventh win.

Pierz’s Cody Kimman recorded three RBIs and a run scored on two hits, one being a double. Pete Schommer also drove in a run.

On the mound, Pierz’s Schommer pitched seven innings. He struck out two batters and gave up two runs on 10 hits.

For the Billygoats, Matt Kummet and Aaron Weber both drove in a run. Weber also scored once.

On the mound, Matt Tautges pitched eight innings, striking out six batters and giving up six runs on six hits.

The Billygoats’ record fell to 8-4 and they play the Pierz Lakers on the road, Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Brewers hosted the Nisswa Lightning, Saturday, July 9, where they lost 16-6.

It was a close game until the Lightning scored seven runs in the third inning to take a commanding 10-1 lead and the Brewers were unable to recover.

Isaac Otte recorded four of the six RBIs for the Brewers. He drove in three of them with home run in the fourth. His other was an RBI single. Rylee Rauch and Kimman each drove in an RBI.

Otte also pitched for the Brewers, taking the mound for four innings. Kimman and Rauch pitched an inning each.

The loss drops the Brewers’ record to 7-6. They travel to Fort Ripley to face the Rebels, Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m.

Falcons still seek first win

The Flensburg Falcons rough season continues as they dropped two more games. They were shut out by the Avon Lakers, 12-0, Friday, July 8, and lost 12-1 against the St. Wendel Saints, Sunday, July 10.

Against the Lakers, the Falcons two hits came from Gerard Kokett and Brent Carry.

Gunnar Gustafson pitched 4.2 innings for the Falcons, giving up five runs on five hits. Dan Kokett pitched three innings, striking out two batters and walking three. Kokett gave up four runs on three hits.

Against the Saints, Jeremy Mugg recorded the sole RBI and Reece Hubbard had the only other hit.

Blake Meyer pitched two innings, striking out three batters and walking one. He gave up one run and no hits.

The Falcons last game of the season comes against the Randall Cubs, Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Rebels split last two

The Fort Ripley Rebels crushed the Freeport Black Sox 10-1, Saturday, July 9. No stats for this game were available.

The Rebels played the Foley Lumber Jacks, Sunday, July 10, but lost 3-1. No stats were available for this game.

With just their third loss on the season, the Rebels’ record stands at 11-3. Their final game of the season is at home against the Pierz Brewers, Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m.

Bulldogs, Cubs & Lakers, oh my!

The Pierz Bulldogs played two games, Saturday, July 9. They played the Randall Cubs, narrowly beating them in a 9-8 game, and they played the Pierz Lakers, losing to their in-town rival, 5-1.

Against the Cubs, the Bulldogs found themselves down 3-1 going into the sixth. An RBI double by Austin Gohl started it off. Craig Roberts brought two more in on a single and three more runs scored on errors. Aiden Mitcholski drove in the final run of the inning on an RBI single.

With the score 8-3, the Cubs had to rally back. That same inning, the Cubs scored five runs to tie the game back up. Brett Strack started the comeback with an RBI single, followed by a single by Hudson Filippi that drove in two runs. Bobby Sanders and Kyler Peterschick drove in a run each on singles, tying the game, 8-8.

The Bulldogs’ Chase Becker drove in the final run of the game on an RBI single in the seventh.

Justin Eschenbacher pitched five innings for the Bulldogs, striking out three batters and allowing six runs on 11 hits.

In the batter’s box, Craig Luberts and George Toops recorded two RBIs.

Travis Wenzel pitched 5.1 innings for the Cubs, striking out four batters and allowing six runs on 13 hits.

At the plate, Josh Jennings drove in three RBIs on two hits.

Against the Lakers, the Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a Max Barclay solo home run, until the seventh, when the Lakers’ Paul Herman drove in two runs on a single.

The Lakers drove in three more runs in the final inning off of an error and a two-run bunt.

For the Bulldogs, Barclay finished 2-for-4, with an RBI, a run scored and a double.

Trey Emmerich struck out seven batters and walked four. He allowed three runs on seven hits.

For the Lakers, Herman scored four total RBIs on one hit.

Carter Petron took the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up just one run on one hit in five innings.

The Bulldogs play one more game before their season ends. They travel to Nisswa to battle the Lightning, Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Lakers host the Buckman Billygoats, Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of their season.

Cubs upset Skis

Following the loss to the Bulldogs, the Randall Cubs rebounded against the Sobieski Skis, Sunday, July 10, winning 5-3.

The Cubs scored early on a Matt Otremba RBI double, which was followed up by a Brett Strack RBI single. In the second, Dane Couture cracked a solo home run to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

The Skis tied it up in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jake Kaplan scored on a wild pitch and in the seventh, they scored two runs on an error.

With the game tied 3-3, the Cubs’ Couture hit another RBI single in the eighth and scored another run on an error in the ninth, ending the game 5-3.

The Cubs’ Caleb Strack pitched the whole game, striking out 14 batters and giving up three runs on six hits.

Jake Kapphahn pitched for 7.1 innings for the Skis, striking out five batters and giving up four runs on nine hits.

The Cubs handed the Skis their third loss of the season and their first in the Victory League. The Cubs improve to 4-10. Their next game is in Flensburg against the Falcons, Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.

The Skis fall to 11-3 and look to rebound against the Freeport Black Sox at home, Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Riverdogs end losing streak

The Royalton Riverdogs took down the Aitkin Steam, beating them 4-3, Sunday, July 10. The Riverdogs were able to do more with less as they recorded less hits than the Steam, four hits to seven. No other stats were available.

The Riverdogs snap their four-game losing streak and improve to 4-11 on the season. They travel to Foley to face the Lumber Jacks in the final game of the season, Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.