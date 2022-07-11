Dr. Jan Pol on Why ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Has Made Him ‘Very Happy’ as the Show Hits 200 Episodes

One of Nat Geo Wild’s most popular programs, The Incredible Dr. Pol , is soon reaching the impressive achievement of its 200th episode.

The program’s namesake, veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol , opened up recently about what’s been most gratifying for him about starring on the reality show.

Dr. Jan Pol, left, and his wife Diane participate in an ‘Incredible Dr. Pol’ promotional event | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The show’s milestone episode and new season premieres July 16

The Incredible Dr. Pol is marking its 200th episode and new season with what it’s calling a “Pol-a-palooza” of a celebration: a two-hour look back at the show since its start in 2011 followed by the landmark episode and season debut.

In a recent tweet, the show asked its fan base, “Ready to party? We’re throwing a Pol-a-palooza! Join us for 2 hours of #DrPol’s greatest hits, followed by the 200th episode season premiere: Saturday, July 16 at 7/6c on @natgeowild!”

And in a Facebook Live video, executive producer Charles Pol announced that the two-hour Dr. Pol special will “remember some favorite clients, some favorite cases, and some favorite moments through all the years. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

Catch the two-hour look-back special of ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, followed immediately by the premiere of the new season at 9:00 p.m.

https://twitter.com/DrPol/status/1545815586986491905

Dr. Pol says it pleases him to know viewers are learning about animal care

The Netherlands-born veterinarian wasn’t quite convinced in 2011 that anyone would want to see a show about an animal doctor making his rounds.

He wrote in his memoir, Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow , “I wasn’t taking the whole thing very seriously. My attitude was ‘Just enjoy this while it’s going on. It’s a little bit different and it isn’t going to last very long.'”

What grabbed viewers most at the start of the series, according to Pol, “was how easily, and how often, I stuck my hand up a cow’s butt. That wasn’t exactly something people in the entertainment business see too often.”

He revealed to People that what’s made the reality show a success for him is seeing fans learn about animal care.

“That’s why we talk about what we do and why we’re doing it,” he said. “I hear now from people that we meet that have learned so much from the show. It makes me very happy when people understand more about animals and how to take care of them better.”

The reality show star says fans regularly ask him for advice

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Cfd0r1r5E8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Dr. Pol also shared in his book that the show’s fans aren’t shy about approaching him when he’s out and about. And when they do, he added, they take the occasion to pick his brain about their pets’ issues.

“People ask me why their dog is gnawing at his leg or why their cat likes to be under the covers, and sometimes they talk about their pet’s condition and ask me if their vet is doing a good job,” Dr. Pol wrote, adding, “… We have appreciated every single moment of this experience.”

RELATED: ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’: Now There’s a (Free) Way to Watch the Popular Nat Geo Wild Program