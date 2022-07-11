ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Dr. Jan Pol on Why ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Has Made Him ‘Very Happy’ as the Show Hits 200 Episodes

By Lou Haviland
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

One of Nat Geo Wild’s most popular programs, The Incredible Dr. Pol , is soon reaching the impressive achievement of its 200th episode.

The program’s namesake, veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol , opened up recently about what’s been most gratifying for him about starring on the reality show.

Dr. Jan Pol, left, and his wife Diane participate in an ‘Incredible Dr. Pol’ promotional event | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The show’s milestone episode and new season premieres July 16

The Incredible Dr. Pol is marking its 200th episode and new season with what it’s calling a “Pol-a-palooza” of a celebration: a two-hour look back at the show since its start in 2011 followed by the landmark episode and season debut.

In a recent tweet, the show asked its fan base, “Ready to party? We’re throwing a Pol-a-palooza! Join us for 2 hours of #DrPol’s greatest hits, followed by the 200th episode season premiere: Saturday, July 16 at 7/6c on @natgeowild!”

And in a Facebook Live video, executive producer Charles Pol announced that the two-hour Dr. Pol special will “remember some favorite clients, some favorite cases, and some favorite moments through all the years. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

Catch the two-hour look-back special of ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, followed immediately by the premiere of the new season at 9:00 p.m.

https://twitter.com/DrPol/status/1545815586986491905

Dr. Pol says it pleases him to know viewers are learning about animal care

The Netherlands-born veterinarian wasn’t quite convinced in 2011 that anyone would want to see a show about an animal doctor making his rounds.

He wrote in his memoir, Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow , “I wasn’t taking the whole thing very seriously. My attitude was ‘Just enjoy this while it’s going on. It’s a little bit different and it isn’t going to last very long.'”

What grabbed viewers most at the start of the series, according to Pol, “was how easily, and how often, I stuck my hand up a cow’s butt. That wasn’t exactly something people in the entertainment business see too often.”

He revealed to People that what’s made the reality show a success for him is seeing fans learn about animal care.

“That’s why we talk about what we do and why we’re doing it,” he said. “I hear now from people that we meet that have learned so much from the show. It makes me very happy when people understand more about animals and how to take care of them better.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Cfd0r1r5E8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The reality show star says fans regularly ask him for advice

Dr. Pol also shared in his book that the show’s fans aren’t shy about approaching him when he’s out and about. And when they do, he added, they take the occasion to pick his brain about their pets’ issues.

“People ask me why their dog is gnawing at his leg or why their cat likes to be under the covers, and sometimes they talk about their pet’s condition and ask me if their vet is doing a good job,” Dr. Pol wrote, adding, “… We have appreciated every single moment of this experience.”

RELATED: ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’: Now There’s a (Free) Way to Watch the Popular Nat Geo Wild Program

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Incredible Dr Pol#Episodes#Facebook Live
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy