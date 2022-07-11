ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Police Identify Alexandria Teen Killed In D.C. Shooting

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eq6i_0gbdhJDn00
DC Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Pinterest

Police have identified a teen who was killed in a Northeast D.C. homicide on Saturday, July 9, officials said.

Damari Wright, 17, of Alexandria was found inside a vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Hayes Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, but showed no signs of life, officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Armed DC Robbers

Police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a victim in Washington DC, authorities say. The victim was robbed in the 400 block of Evarts Street with the report coming in shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to the Washington DC Police Department. One suspect is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering Employee At Anne Arundel McDonald's

A 21-year-old shooting suspect has been apprehended following a two-month investigation into a fatal shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s, according to authorities. Middle River resident Ja’quan Green has been charged with murdering Brian Gray, of Odenton, 23, at the fast-food restaurant in Gambrills in May, officials from the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 13.
GAMBRILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspects In Rockville Theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to an auto theft and fraud incident from Rockville that happened in June, authorities say. Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects who allegedly stole the parked vehicle from a parking lot near OneLife Fitness on Research Boulevard, Thursday, June 2, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hayes, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say. Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Bus Slams Restaurant Sign, 4 Hurt

Four people were hurt when a bus slammed into a restaurant sign while swerving in an effort to avoid a car in Virginia, authorities said.The bus was headed Northeast on Potomac Mills Road at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, when a car struck the bus on the driver’s side, transportation officials…
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Pleads Guilty To 40-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

A 40-year-old cold case involving a young mother of four who was found dead is closer to justice after a Laurel man admitted to his role in the crime, authorities say. Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the killing of Laney Lee McGadney, 28 in 1982, say Howard County officials.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Arrested In Loudoun County On DUI Had Four Kids In His Car: Police

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Loudoun County last week after they found him driving under the influence with four children in the car, authorities said. Jose L. Vallejos Cruz, of Maryland, was pulled over on Friday, July 9, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Harry Byrd Boulevard and Cascades Parkway in Sterling just after 11 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy determined he was intoxicated after speaking with Cruz, authorities said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Spits On Deputies, State Police Trooper During Arrest In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A combative suspect fought and spit at police who sought to apprehend him after an attempted carjacking in Maryland, officials announced on Tuesday, July 12. Callaway resident Trey Dominic Barnes, 35, was arrested in St. Mary’s County during a reported disturbance on the 44900 block of Hewitt Road in Callaway on Thursday, July 7, where there was an incident where he attempted to steal his victim's vehicle.
CALLAWAY, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Baltimore Serial Robber Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Baltimore serial robber has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crimes, authorities say. From at least November 2018, through March 2019, Marquis Moore, 35, participated in at least 10 robberies, nine of them being with co-defendants Milek Rankin, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, according to the Department of Justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
312K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy