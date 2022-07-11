Police Identify Alexandria Teen Killed In D.C. Shooting

DC Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Pinterest

Police have identified a teen who was killed in a Northeast D.C. homicide on Saturday, July 9, officials said.

Damari Wright, 17, of Alexandria was found inside a vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Hayes Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, but showed no signs of life, officials said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.