Farmington Hills, MI

Driver Killed In Crash On I-696 After Losing Control Of Motorcycle

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver was killed in a crash on I-696 after losing control and being ejected from the motorcycle, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident happened on July 9, at about 10 p.m. on eastbound I-696 near Inkster Road in Farmington Hills.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed when they lost control and were ejected from the vehicle, landing in the ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway was closed as police investigated the situation.

