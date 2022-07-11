ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 7/8-7/10

bemidjinow.com
 2 days ago

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. Officer checked on subjects near road after hearing yelling on the 600 block of 3rd St. NW. All was found to be...

bemidjinow.com

bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Monday, July 11

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, July 11. Traffic stop on 2nd St. NW and Bemidji Ave N. Driver cited and passenger arrested. Missing Person, 7:17 p.m. Mother reported nine-year-old child missing on Roosevelt...
BEMIDJI, MN
kvrr.com

K9 assists with arrest and weapons charges south of Bemidji

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Weapons charges are filed and a man is arrested with the help of a Beltrami County K9. Eighteen-year-old Lawrence Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

July 11, 2022

A number of airports across Minnesota have received around $25 million dollars in federal funding to upgrade their terminals as part of a $1 billion effort to improve airports nationwide…. 0. JPB temporarily housed outside City Hall, number of development projects expected to be completed this summer. The Joint...
BEMIDJI, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
BECKER COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Meet the Candidates for Beltrami County Sheriff

Three candidates are in the running to be the next Sheriff of Beltrami County after Sheriff Ernie Beitel announced his intentions to retire earlier this year. These candidates will be on ballots for the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election. The candidates are listed in the order in which they were...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Waterville man killed in off-road crash near Akeley

A 23-year-old man was killed in an off-road accident over the weekend. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies arrived at the crash scene on Lake Alice Road in Shingobee Township, near Akeley, around 10:30 Saturday morning. The investigation showed the Waterville man was driving the off-highway vehicle alone the...
CASS COUNTY, MN
#Missing Person#Blotter#Central Minnesota#Minnesota State Patrol#Bemidji Weekend#Bemidji Ave#Division St W Assist#Leech Lake Tribal Police#Bemidji Fire
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
bemidjinow.com

Private property owners asked to submit flood damage reports

Property owners across Beltrami County are asked to compile a list of damages from the spring floods. Minnesota’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is seeking damage reports to private property due to flooding that started on April 22. Damages must be to primary homes and be in...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

