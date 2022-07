A pair of sea lions can be seen chasing away sunbathers from a beach in San Diego in Southern California in a now-viral video.On Friday, beachgoers were hounded from the small beach at La Jolla Cove and video footage posted on TikTok shows them running away as the two sea lions shuffle after them. The animals then made their way into the water and swam away without incident. The woman who posted the video on TikTok told NBC San Diego that the altercation took place after one person got too close to them while taking a photo as they...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO