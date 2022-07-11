Ariana Grande Adorably Reacts To Nicki Minaj Performing 'Side To Side'

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj fans (aka "Barbz") have been ecstatic that the rapper has been performing live again, and that includes Ariana Grande! After Nicki hit the stage on the final night of Wireless Festival in London on July 10, 2022, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from the performance. The singer reposted a fan video from the show featuring Nicki rapping her verse on her collab with Ariana called "Side to Side." On her last few lines, Nicki states, "Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie/ Gun pop and I make my gum pop/ I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop."

In the video you can also hear the sold-out crowd screaming along with Nicki before the rapper points her mic out and lets the audience sing Ariana's catchy chorus. Ariana adorably reacted to the video on her Instagram Stories by reposting it and adding the emoji with a smiley face and a single tear running down its face.

Ariana and Nicki dropped "Side to Side" in August 2016 and the collaboration was featured on Grande's third studio album Dangerous Woman. This wasn't the first time the pop princess and queen of rap collaborated. The first time was in 2014 for Jessie J's hit "Bang Bang" which features both Ariana and Nicki. In total, they have collaborated on a total of 6 songs including "The Light Is Coming" featuring Minaj, "Bed" featuring Grande," and "Get On Your Knees" featuring Grande.

Nicki's appearances at the Essence Festival and Wireless mark some of her first full performances since 2019 when she went on The Nicki Wrld Tour, her first tour since 2015.