Bob Saget's Widow Pens Emotional Tribute 6 Months After His Sudden Death

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, six months after his unexpected death earlier this year.

On Saturday (July 9), Rizzo took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt caption alongside a montage video of moments spent with Saget over the years, set to Bruce Springsteen's hit "Land of Hopes and Dreams." In the video, the pair can be seen showing off their silly side, like the late comedian donning a fake mustache, aviator sunglasses and motorcycle helmet, to sweet moments of them enjoying life together, like walking arm in arm down the street and grooving side by side at a concert.

"6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband," she wrote. "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth."

Rizzo continued that she is trying to figure out how to live without Saget and is still looking for the "silver lining" after her husband's sudden death.

"But it's also been 6 months looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together. 6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that's what you would want... what you'd insist upon. Even though you'd want to make sure that all still miss you... and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, and the world still isn't the same without you."

Saget passed away unexpectedly on January 9 at the age of 65 while on a comedy tour. Following his sudden death, tributes poured out from far and wide as the Full House star's fans mourned America's Dad, including Saget's close friend John Mayer.

In the months since, his friends and family have continued to grieve the comedian. John Stamos, who famous starred alongside Saget in Full House, opened up about how it felt like a "gut punch" when he learned his longtime friend had passed away.