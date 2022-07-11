ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinz And Steelers Part Ways, Acrisure Expected To Secure Naming Rights For Stadium

By Jimmy Keltz
Acrisure, Grand Rapids-based fintech company with ties to Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull, has secured the naming rights for the North Shore stadium in Pittsburgh,...

The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
FanSided

Steelers new stadium sponsor makes some sense after all

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
Outsider.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Says Acrisure Stadium ‘Will Always Be Heinz Field’ Despite Name Change

Yinzer Nation was not happy yesterday after the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their 21-year-old home would no longer be the familiar Heinz Field, but Acrisure Stadium. And Ben Roethlisberger did not help the cause. The newly-retired quarterback tweeted a message detesting the venue’s name change as he reminisced about his...
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers working on maintaining relationship with Heinz after change to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers president Art Rooney II and Acrisure CEO Greg Williams started a new chapter in the Steelers' history on Tuesday. Rooney said the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium keeps the North Shore stadium in line with other NFL venues around the country. The 15-year deal also points to the Steelers renewing their lease for the stadium when it expires in 2030.  "We'll be dealing with that in the future. It may not be me, but hopefully, it's someone named Rooney. But some of those things will happen further down the road," Rooney said.  Rooney would...
CBS Pittsburgh

Heinz Field's renaming the latest in long history of popular Pittsburgh name changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Change is not usually a welcomed thing -- but this isn't the first time Pittsburghers have had to go through a major name change.For instance, you may remember when the Civic Arena turned into Mellon Arena back in 1991.Or how about Star Lake? The place has seen many name changes over the years, but to most, even with the name changes, it was always Star Lake. And you can't forget about Consol Energy Center, which is now PPG Paints Arena.There's even one you may not think of -- the Old Mill at Kennywood, which became Garfield's Nightmare, and is now back to the beginning as the Old Mill again. 
Yardbarker

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Well, the design is out. The Pittsburgh Steelers beloved Heinz Field is getting a makeover as Acrisure Stadium is born. And for the first time, we get a look at what fans will see heading into the game. Acrisure and the Steeler agreed on a 15-year deal for the naming...
Yardbarker

Heinz Field Gets New Name

When the Cleveland Browns arrive in Pittsburgh in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, the two teams will not face off at Heinz Field. Instead, the field will have a new corporate sponsor and name. Heinz elected to follow Ben Roethlisberger‘s lead to get out of town and not...
