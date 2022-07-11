Man arrested for arson, set fire to home with children inside

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to the scene of a two story wood frame dwelling on July 10 at 11:43pm for a reported fire. The Salisbury Fire Department also responded to the fire and it took 4 firefighters 5 minutes to control a small fire in a bedroom closet of the home.

The structure was not equipped with a fire alarm or a sprinkler system however it did have working smoke alarms.

Damage to the home is estimated at $1,000.00 to the structure itself and another $2,000.00 to the contents within the home that burned.

Upon the arrival of Deputy State Fire Marshals, the Salisbury Police Department was already on scene.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Salisbury Police Department worked in conjunction and identified Mr. Anthony McNeese (38) as the suspect for intentionally setting the fire.

It was determined through the investigation that some type of domestic disagreement had occurred in the home prior to the fire being set.

At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by Shanna Farrare and her three children.

McNeese was charged with Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, Malicious Burning 2nd Degree and 4 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

He was transported by the Salisbury Police Department where he was seen by a Court Commissioner.

McNeese is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.