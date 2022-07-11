ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, AL

Chambers County School District to host "Back-To-School Expo"

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Chambers County School District announced it would host a “Back-To-School Expo” for students of all ages enrolled in Chambers County Schools. The expo will be held on July 14-18.

The school districts will host multiple vendors who offer clothing permissible for the upcoming school year under the newly approved board dress code revisions for students and their families to purchase.

The “Back-To-School Expo” will be held at two different sites, which the school district says will “make it easier for families to attend.”

Additionally, vendors participating in the event will offer “cost-saving incentives for participating families.”

The first site will be located in the gymnasium of Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley, Alabama. The event will be open to interested participants from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 14-16. All visitors can participate with purchases through Alabama’s tax-free weekend incentives for back-to-school shopping.

The second site will be located at the ALFA Building in Lafayette, Alabama, from July 17-18. The event will be open to interested participants from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 17 and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 18.

The following venders providing discounted clothing options will be present at the event:

  • Chambers County Extension System
  • Chambers County 4-H
  • Sass & Class Boutique from Valley
  • Southern School Uniforms of Montgomery
  • The East Alabama Medical Center Prevention Team

WRBL News 3

5 Alabama HBCUs to receive $2.5 million in historic preservation grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five historically Black colleges and universities in Alabama are getting funding to preserve historic places on campus. Alabama State University, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. completed his dissertation and civil rights leaders like Fred Gray graduated, is one of those institutions getting $500,000 for preservation projects. The school’s G.W. Trenholm Hall will undergo renovations in the fall.
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces Innovate Alabama’s small business grant program

Today, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the Alabama Innovation Corporation (Innovate Alabama) opened applications for the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
WAFF

Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday begins July 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Friday, July 15th you can purchase select back-to-school items tax-free. This is Alabama’s 17th annual sales tax holiday. Alabama’s sales tax holiday gives you the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales tax. However, local sales tax may apply.
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station, Fort Benning sign deal for the city to provide sanitation services on post ranges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What do porta-potties and sanitation stations at the ranges on post at Fort Benning have to do with the city of Smiths Station?  Tuesday in Smiths Station an agreement between the Army installation and the East Alabama city was signed.  Here’s the deal. It’s called an Intergovernmental Service Agreement.  Governmental entities […]
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

