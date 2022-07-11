ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget...

www.complex.com

Comments / 297

Shirley Jerry
2d ago

It will not hurt for him to donate an organ. It will save a life. He told one so give him the opportunity. My the Lord forgive him for his sin.

Reply(2)
87
Mary Hernandez
2d ago

I am no one to judge God is the only one that judges he was 18 when he committed this crime he's a grown man now and I don't believe that he's trying to delay his execution what does he have to lose he's going to get executed anyway afterwards people need to stop judging and start praying would you be saying what you're saying if it was your own son

Reply(28)
104
Michael555
1d ago

this guy has already lived 21 years past his conviction I don't see what another month or two will hurt and it could save someone's life take both his kidneys and his lungs too

Reply(8)
38
