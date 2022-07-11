ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Families offer tips for summer fun on a budget

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Area residents flocked to the Auburn Cornfest this weekend, which provided relatively cheap amusements for families looking for some summer...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

New additions to Splash Zone calls for celebration

The City of Caro Parks and Recreation committee is hosting a Splash Zone Summer Celebration this Thursday, July 14 at Bieth Memorial Park. The city is holding this celebration for the completion of the splash zone, which just opened last summer. There are new changing rooms, a new cement apron around the pad, and many other features that will be revealed.
CARO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Midland, MI
Society
Saginaw, MI
Society
Bay City, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Midland Daily News

Gilbert’s Carpets names 4 winners for Dream Floor giveaway

BIG RAPIDS — Gilbert's Carpets Plus honored four veterans — one veteran each from Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties —with free floor remodeling. On Friday, July 8, nominees gathered in the back of Gilbert’s Carpets Plus to learn who would win the floor remodeling contest.
NEWAYGO, MI
Midland Daily News

Horses and riders show versatility at Mecosta County Fair

BIG RAPIDS — Controlling an over 800-pound animal isn’t an easy task, but riders in the Mecosta County Fair’s horse and pony show made it look simple in the versatility and team competition. Participants brought their equine companions to compete in versatility which included western style, English...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skinner
Midland Daily News

Nancy Stark's garden flourishes with greenery, art

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland resident Nancy Stark began her garden over 30 years ago, using her expertise and experience with cultivating plants. The garden has flourished under her care and is among the stops featured in this year’s GardenWalk. The Reece...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

$3.5 million Midland Fair Equestrian Center opens

"There are people here from probably 10 states and Canada this weekend," Steele said "In the wintertime, people would have traveled to some other state where there was a four-season equestrian center if they wanted to show in that in that climate. Now they continue to come to Midland."
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland Daily News

Throwback: Harbour House youth home

The Harbour House at 3115 Isabella Road, just under two miles west of Downtown Midland, opened in October 1971. It was a temporary home for children who were waiting for long-term foster parent care or to be returned home once living conditions improved.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Sanford Lake Bar and Grill marks 50th anniversary

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sanford Lake Bar and Grill has been a staple of the community for decades, providing food and a friendly atmosphere. On Saturday, the restaurant celebrated two milestones: the business’s 50th anniversary and Dick and Sharlyn Corbat’s 35th year of...
SANFORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Midland Daily News

4-H showmen face 'fierce competition' at the Swine Show

BIG RAPIDS — Day two of the Mecosta County Fair kicked off with the swine show Tuesday morning, featuring 4-H showmen and their swine in what one fairgoer called a "fierce competition." "It's going wonderfully," said sheep superintendent Faith Kwiatkowski, who is on her second year announcing the pig...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy