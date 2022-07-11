ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former Chicago Blackhawks Interim Head Coach Derek King Returns as Assistant

By Ryan Taylor
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackhawks interim head coach Derek King hired as assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks announced the return of Derek King as an assistant coach under head coach Luke Richardson. The team also announced the hiring of additional assistant coach, Kevin Dean, and the returns of...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
FOX Sports

Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense. And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Waite
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Alex Debrincat
The Spun

Longtime NHL Star Officially Announces His Retirement

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith announced his retirement today after 17 NHL seasons. Keith debuted with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2005 and spent 16 seasons with the team before finishing his career with the Edmonton Oilers. A four-time All-Star, he won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman...
NHL
Yardbarker

Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn Didn't Believe In Michael Jordan When He Drafted Him In 1984: "We Wish He Were 7 Feet, But He Isn't... Jordan Isn't Going To Turn This Franchise Around."

The NBA is filled with some of the greatest athletes in the world, so it's easy to understand that those still trying to make it are questioned before they prove themselves. Many superstars were doubted because of their size, especially in the earlier eras, when teams were under the impression that it was impossible to dominate without a big man.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Thanks Chicago in His Goodbye to Hockey

All the highlights from the former Blackhawk defenseman's retirement press conference. Earlier today, Blackhawk great Duncan Keith announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL, all but one of which he spent in Chicago. With his 8-year-old son Colton by his side, Keith spoke about the end of his...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Blackhawks#Hawks#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nhl Draft#Hockey#The Boston Bruins#The Stanley Cup Final
The Spun

Ozzie Guillen Blasts Tony La Russa: MLB World Reacts

Ozzie Guillen took some time to call out Tony La Russa on "Postgame Live." The former White Sox manager has had enough of the Chicago's skipper and the team's lack of fight after falling to 1-6 against the division rival Guardians this season. Saying:. The reason Tony La Russa came...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks hire Craig Johnson as assistant coach

The Anaheim Ducks announced that they have hired former NHLer and recent member of the Los Angeles Kings organization Craig Johnson as an assistant coach on Dallas Eakins’ staff. Though Johnson doesn’t bring with him any previous NHL coaching experience, he does bring a wealth of hockey knowledge and...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Ducks Name Roy Sommer as San Diego Gulls Head Coach

The Ducks have named Roy Sommer head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Sommer becomes the fourth head coach in Gulls AHL history. "Roy brings invaluable experience behind the bench as the winningest coach in the history...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy