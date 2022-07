— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Tomorrow, July 12, marks the first day of the 48-hour shopping event you (and we all) have been restlessly waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. It's a prime time to snag your favorites at amazing discounts. If you've been bookmarking the deals you're itching to shop, you’re not the only ones: Our editors here at Reviewed are also looking to score some sweet deals and have their eye on everything from smart tech to home essentials and kitchen appliances.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO