Winklers: Our support for Paradise Valley candidate

Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago
Karen and I have lived in the Town of Paradise Valley for over 40 yrs. I’m fortunate to be a former mayor.

Five other former Paradise Valley mayors have now endorsed Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner for re-election as Mayor of PV. There is a reason that these past mayors support Jerry.

They understand how the system of governance should work. They know that governing by blind ideology is simply not acceptable.

Everyone in the Town of Paradise Valley deserves equal access and to be treated fairly by our elected representatives and by our professional town staff. We have seen all too often how blind ideology does not give equal access.

Jerry understands how good communities function. His calm and professional leadership leverages our elected and appointed representatives, as well as our staff.

We have been very fortunate that Jerry has donated his time and talent to our town. That is why Karen I join the five other former mayors to endorse for re-election Jerry Bien-Willner as mayor of our unique and wonderful town.

Thanks you for listening and please vote.

