Harrison County, OH

Wayne, Holmes Get Volunteer Assistance in Storm Cleanup

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taking a long time to clean up the storm debris from last month’s macroburst thunderstorm....

www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

whbc.com

Police, Fire Personnel With Community Event in NE Canton Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another of the Canton Police Department’s “We Believe in Canton” events happens Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Nimisilla Park on Mahoning Road NE. It’s an opportunity to meet police officers and fire department personnel while enjoying games, activities and...
CANTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Beware Mosquitoes: More Spraying Coming

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours. In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night. Here’s the usual advice from the health department:
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Route 7 to close for Wellsburg Bridge work

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Many drivers are anxiously awaiting the opening of the Wellsburg Bridge, but as construction progresses there will be some upcoming road closures to get the final pieces in place.  Wellsburg and Fort Henry bridge projects still on track for November completion ODOT announced that starting on Tuesday, July 12, one lane […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WKBN

Fallen tree closes Trumbull County road

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed in Mineral Ridge Tuesday morning due to a tree falling on the road. Firefighters said that a fallen tree is in the area of Ohltown McDonald Road. The road will reopen as soon as the tree is removed. Crews did...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Plastic Begins Replacing Paper for SARTA Riders on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (Nerws Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA buses began accepting new SCORE cards on Wednesday. The cards about the size of a credit card need only be tapped against the bus fare box for riders to pay their way. The reloadable cards will eventually replace paper tickets. They...
WHIZ

Dolly Parton Helps Muskingum County Children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Literacy Council has done a lot to improve and increase literacy as well as helping preschoolers get a jump on their academic endeavors. Muskingum County Literacy Council Treasurer Becky Hill discussed how the organization has made an impact on the community and how...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Stark Sheriff Selling Command Center Vehicle in Online Auction

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anybody want to buy a large police command center vehicle?. The bids are coming in better than expected, so someone apparently wants the 2000-model Crossroads-make Stark County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center. It’s now for sale on GovDeals.com. Sheriff’s Major...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

90 Degree-Plus Days Adding Up

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it eight days this year that the temperature has reached 90 degrees or greater at the CAK weather station. Tuesday’s high topped out right at 90, with the record for the date being 100. The highest temperature so far has...
GREEN, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices in Ohio: AAA Says Lower, But Wide-Ranging

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County gas prices dropped another three cents compared to Tuesday in the Wednesday morning AAA survey. The average price is $4.26 a gallon. But the price is as high as $4.95 down in Athens County. That helps push the statewide average...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ODOT: Route 21 Closing South of Navarre for Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
NAVARRE, OH
whbc.com

Wednesday Service for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a day for family, friends and others who’ve learned about Jayland Walker from his untimely death to come together for a final goodbye. The 25-year-old will be laid to rest following a 2 p.m. funeral at the Akron Civic...
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Interested demolition contractors tour former sites in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Amy Hamrick had a clear goal Tuesday during a mandatory "walk-through" for contractors interested in the $4 million Westinghouse demolition/remediation project. "I want everyone to know exactly what they are getting into if they take this project on," the Richland County Land Bank manager said. As Hamrick spoke,...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9, according to Bay Village police. Loufman has been hospitalized since the attack, and according to police, was in stable condition. Officers arrested Loufman’s son, Daniel Loufman. He is charged...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trips: Visit The Frog Jump Capital Of Ohio

This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. For the first time in two years, we’re sharing events taking place in-person, although by all means please all ahead and verify what social distancing, masking, etc.

