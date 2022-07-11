ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parliament hit by new leak … this time from Commons ceiling

By Geneva Abdul
The Guardian
 4 days ago
House of Commons Photograph: Andrew Parsons/PA

The latest leak to hit parliament has come not from another scandal or high-profile resignation, but water pouring through the ceiling of the House of Commons chamber.

Monday’s sitting of the house was delayed as police officers entered the chamber carrying water-absorbent blankets, while a protective covering was draped across the central table and numerous buckets were placed around the green benches to catch the falling water.

A message on the monitors in parliament read: “Today’s sitting is delayed due to a water leak in the chamber. Revised sitting time to be announced.”

The Commons deputy speaker, Nigel Evans, said: “Somebody has just said to me this is one leak where we don’t need an inquiry.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: “It’s supposed to be DWP [Department for Work and Pensions] questions now, but a leak in the Commons roof appears to have led to a downpour over the government Treasury bench.”

Labour’s Emma Hardy, who briefly walked into the chamber before being turned away, said the leak appeared to be “just in front of the dispatch box”.

The MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle said: “I have just walked through and there are a lot of people working, around six or seven. Lots of blankets on the floor and a machine, which I’m not quite sure what is doing. It the leak] is just in front of the dispatch box, but the roof looks fine.”

Hardy said she was told the issue would be resolved as quickly as possible.

On Tuesday, ministers are due to consider a motion on the restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster, to preserve it “for future generations and ensure the safety of all those who work in and visit the palace, now and in the future”.

Not only is it a question of preservation, but exorbitant costs – ranging from £7bn to £13bn – and logistical planning in relocating MPs and Lords to temporary accommodation during refurbishment work, which could take years.

The building’s state of disrepair , however, has generated universal agreement among politicians, officials and consultants that something must be done.

The leak may come as little surprise to MPs who have described the Palace of Westminster as “Britain’s Notre Dame”, implying that it could suffer a similar fate to the Paris cathedral, which went up in smoke in April 2019.

Nor is it the first time. Three years ago, the Commons was suspended for a day after water began pouring into the chamber from the ceiling, soaking a section of the press gallery.

A Commons spokesperson said: “Due to a water leak above the House of Commons chamber, the start of business was delayed. Maintenance staff took action to resolve the situation and the house is expected to sit from 3.30pm.”

