ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

Jury Acquits Rock Valley Man of Attempted Murder

By charguth
kicdam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange City, IA (KICD)– A Rock Valley man accused of attempted murder has been...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man arrested on OWI charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 70-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Norman Leon Cleveringa stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Buick Regal on Creek Boulevard, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Arrested, Accused Of Enticing A Minor

(Sioux City, IA) — A 48-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly enticing a minor. Amilcar Felix-Gabriel is accused of contacting a sex trafficking task force member who had been posing as a 14-year-old online. KMEG/TV reports Felix-Gabriel allegedly offered 200-dollars for an hour-long sex session. When he went to meet the teen last Thursday he was arrested. He’s now being held in the Woodbury County Jail.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested on charge of OWI

SHELDON—A 34-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Armando Lopez stemmed from a report of an intoxicated male behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna van at Kwik Star in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Worthington teen arrested for OWI, more

ALTON—An 18-year-old Worthington, MN, resident was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age, speeding and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Frayner David Lopez-Martin stemmed from the stop of a...
ALTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Valley, IA
City
Orange City, IA
Rock Valley, IA
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested in connection with stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old man is behind bars accused of stabbing another man. The incident happened in the north central part of Sioux Falls Sunday night. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities arrested Gabriel Sanchez-Virulo. Investigators say the victim...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man and woman arrested after crashing stolen car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th Avenue in rural Brookings County.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Kicd
Sioux City Journal

Merrill murder suspect seeks suppression of statements, evidence

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lawyers for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder are seeking to have firearms evidence and certain statements he made to police disallowed at his upcoming trial. Thomas Knapp also acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge...
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man charged with breaking bones in 74-year-old mother's face

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Archer woman arrested for meth and more

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for assault, intox

SIBLEY—A 43-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday, July 9, on charges of assault and public intoxication. The arrest of Manuel Jumenez Hernandez stemmed from a 911 hang-up call at a residence on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested after crashing near Alvord

ALVORD—A 24-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, near Alvord on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez...
ALVORD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Brandished modified shotgun leads to officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department provided more information on an off-involved shooting that happened Monday, July 11. Chief Jon Thum says police tried to stop a car near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue, when someone in the backseat pulled out a sawed off shotgun and pointed it out the window.
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for vehicle theft, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jaime Marie...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman killed when vehicle crashes into garage

BURBANK, S.D.–The Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct

LARCHWOOD—A 35-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Larchwood on charges of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture and interference with official acts. The arrest of Samantha Ann Haugen stemmed from an incident at the Car Show & Burnouts that were...
LARCHWOOD, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy