Jury Acquits Rock Valley Man of Attempted Murder

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO