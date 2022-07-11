Jury Acquits Rock Valley Man of Attempted Murder

ROCK VALLEY—A 70-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Norman Leon Cleveringa stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Buick Regal on Creek Boulevard, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He...
(Sioux City, IA) — A 48-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly enticing a minor. Amilcar Felix-Gabriel is accused of contacting a sex trafficking task force member who had been posing as a 14-year-old online. KMEG/TV reports Felix-Gabriel allegedly offered 200-dollars for an hour-long sex session. When he went to meet the teen last Thursday he was arrested. He’s now being held in the Woodbury County Jail.
SHELDON—A 34-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Armando Lopez stemmed from a report of an intoxicated male behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Sienna van at Kwik Star in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
ALTON—An 18-year-old Worthington, MN, resident was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age, speeding and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Frayner David Lopez-Martin stemmed from the stop of a...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old man is behind bars accused of stabbing another man. The incident happened in the north central part of Sioux Falls Sunday night. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities arrested Gabriel Sanchez-Virulo. Investigators say the victim...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man and woman are in jail in Brookings following the wreck of a vehicle they stole in Sioux Falls. Authorities captured the suspects following a one-car crash in rural Brookings County Monday morning. Tyler Addy, 37, and Amanda Silas, 31, and two...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th Avenue in rural Brookings County.
PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
LE MARS, Iowa -- Lawyers for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder are seeking to have firearms evidence and certain statements he made to police disallowed at his upcoming trial. Thomas Knapp also acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge...
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY—A 43-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday, July 9, on charges of assault and public intoxication. The arrest of Manuel Jumenez Hernandez stemmed from a 911 hang-up call at a residence on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
ALVORD—A 24-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, near Alvord on charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department provided more information on an off-involved shooting that happened Monday, July 11. Chief Jon Thum says police tried to stop a car near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue, when someone in the backseat pulled out a sawed off shotgun and pointed it out the window.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Friday, July 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-degree theft, operation without a registration card or plate, no valid driver’s license, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Jaime Marie...
BURBANK, S.D.–The Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of...
LARCHWOOD—A 35-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Larchwood on charges of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture and interference with official acts. The arrest of Samantha Ann Haugen stemmed from an incident at the Car Show & Burnouts that were...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
